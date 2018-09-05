Home Nation

Congress seeks court-monitored probe into Naxal letter leak, BJP hits back

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari wondered when the documents have not been presented in a court in the form of chargesheet, how come they are with the BJP.

Congress leader Manish Tewari (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Tuesday demanded a court-monitored probe into the alleged leak of a letter purportedly written by Communist hardliners with 'Naxal-links', which the BJP has cited to accused the opposition party of compromising national security for political gains.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari termed the matter "very serious".

"There has to be an independent court-monitored investigation, that even before the alleged papers are presented in a court of law, how come they become instruments of vilification in the hands of a blind BJP," he told reporters here.

He said the BJP is "trying to run a narrative, which they find will not be substantiated in a court of law."

Tewari alleged that all norms and traditions of governance have collapsed under this NDA government.

"It seems that the BJP has become the police in this country. How come papers which are allegedly with an investigating agency leaked. God alone knows whether they are true or untrue, correct, incorrect, for all you may know they may be fabricated and contrived planted papers," he said.

Tewari wondered when the documents have not been presented in a court in the form of chargesheet, how come they are with the BJP.

"This is what needs to be investigated. This is what fascism is all about. This is what an undeclared emergency is all about. This is when there has been a collapse of the Chinese wall which separates state from the political party," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of compromising national security for political opportunism.

He said the Sonia Gandhi-headed National Advisory Council was a "supporting ground for Naxalites" during the UPA government and some party leaders "romanticised" Naxalism.

He sought to question opposition party leaders such as Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh for what the BJP said was indicative of their alleged support to people with "Naxal links".

Patra also alleged the Congress tried to "mainstream maoism and Naxalism" during its rule amd the party should, therefore, call itself the "Congress Party of Maoists" or the Indian National Congress (Maoists).

Showing a letter, which, he said, was written by one 'comrade' to another, Patra said it talked about the Congress willing to fund their activities and contacting Singh for assistance.

