Death toll rises to two in Kolkata bridge collapse

By IANS

KOLKATA: One more body was recovered from the bridge collapse site in south Kolkata's Majherhat on Wednesday, taking the death toll to two in the accident so far, police said.

The body, recovered at around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, was suspected to be that of one of the two labourers who were missing since the bridge collapsed more than 24 hours ago, police said.

The body of one more person is still feared trapped under the debris.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the collapse site on Wednesday evening and said compensation would be given to the family of the deceased as well as to the injured persons.

One person was declared dead while 19 others were left injured after a portion of the Majherhat Bridge between Taratala and Mominpur collapsed around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Several vehicles were also damaged.