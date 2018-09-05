Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slams UPA, says NDA inherited 11 per cent inflation

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the NDA government has consistently managed a four per cent inflation during its rule compared to 11 per cent inflation it inherited from the UPA and BJP leaders were fully justified in their criticism of the previous government over price rise.

Asked about the videos of BJP leaders circulating in social media in which they have slammed the Congress-led UPA government over rise in price of petroleum products, Jaitley said they were right in their criticism.

"We were rightly criticising them because there is a world of difference between 11 per cent inflation during UPA and a consistent 4 per cent inflation during NDA. Our own record in inflation management has been exemplary," Jaitley said.

Jaitley, who was leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha during UPA-II rule, had held joint press conferences with then Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Sushma Swaraj, to slam the UPA government after conclusion of parliament sessions.

"We inherited 11 per cent inflation and certainly we would have been failing in our duty if Sushmaji and I as leaders of opposition had not criticised that. We have consistently maintained a four per cent inflation in the last four years," he said.

In the videos, some BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are seen slamming the UPA government over the fall in value of rupee against the dollar besides hike in price of petroleum products.

The videos are circulating at a time when price of petroleum products are at a record high and the rupee has seen its sharpest fall against the dollar.