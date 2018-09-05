Home Nation

IPS officer in Kanpur attempts suicide, rushed to hospital in critical condition

The reason behind the alleged consumption of poison is so far unknown.

Published: 05th September 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

poison drug

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An IPS officer posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police (SP), City, was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on early Wednesday morning. Surendra Kumar Das, who is SP (east) of Kanpur Nagar, was taken to the Regency hospital in a critical condition. As per the hospital sources, his condition was stated to be "very critical" and the doctors had given 48 hours' time to observe him.

The reason behind the alleged consumption of poison is so far unknown. While the sources attributed it to the discord in the family, DIG (Law & Order) Praveen Kumar refrained from divulging further details saying it would be known only after the hospital released a bulletin."We have got this information that Das is admitted to a hospital. However, we are not able to comment anything on this as we don't know if it was a poison or anything else. Wait for the hospital report to come. The hospital might release a bulletin and only after that we would know what exactly has happened to Das," DIG Kumar said.

Das was a 2014 batch IPS officer and was posted in Kanpur as SP (east) only last month on August 3. Das is also an Electrical Engineer and is known to be an upright officer. However, as per the local sources, doctors at a Regency hospital said Das had been put on ventilation for respiratory support in ICU and that the next 48 hours would prove to be very critical for the officer. Das allegedly attempted suicide at his official residence and was rushed to the hospital by his staff.

The parents of the officer, who hails from Ballia district in eastern UP, live in Lucknow and have since rushed to Kanpur to be with Das. Das has been admitted to the hospital where his wife is a doctor.

According to Kanpur SSP Sanjiv Suman Das's health had deteriorated in the last few hours. He also claimed that the IPS officer was tense for the last few days possibly due to some issues in the family. -"We got information around four in the morning today. His health deteriorated suddenly. Medical reports are awaited," said the SSP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanpur IPS officer Kanpur IPS officer suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt