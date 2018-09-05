IPS officer in Kanpur attempts suicide, rushed to hospital in critical condition

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An IPS officer posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police (SP), City, was rushed to a hospital after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on early Wednesday morning. Surendra Kumar Das, who is SP (east) of Kanpur Nagar, was taken to the Regency hospital in a critical condition. As per the hospital sources, his condition was stated to be "very critical" and the doctors had given 48 hours' time to observe him.

The reason behind the alleged consumption of poison is so far unknown. While the sources attributed it to the discord in the family, DIG (Law & Order) Praveen Kumar refrained from divulging further details saying it would be known only after the hospital released a bulletin."We have got this information that Das is admitted to a hospital. However, we are not able to comment anything on this as we don't know if it was a poison or anything else. Wait for the hospital report to come. The hospital might release a bulletin and only after that we would know what exactly has happened to Das," DIG Kumar said.

Das was a 2014 batch IPS officer and was posted in Kanpur as SP (east) only last month on August 3. Das is also an Electrical Engineer and is known to be an upright officer. However, as per the local sources, doctors at a Regency hospital said Das had been put on ventilation for respiratory support in ICU and that the next 48 hours would prove to be very critical for the officer. Das allegedly attempted suicide at his official residence and was rushed to the hospital by his staff.

The parents of the officer, who hails from Ballia district in eastern UP, live in Lucknow and have since rushed to Kanpur to be with Das. Das has been admitted to the hospital where his wife is a doctor.

According to Kanpur SSP Sanjiv Suman Das's health had deteriorated in the last few hours. He also claimed that the IPS officer was tense for the last few days possibly due to some issues in the family. -"We got information around four in the morning today. His health deteriorated suddenly. Medical reports are awaited," said the SSP.