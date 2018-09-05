Jharkhand: Man gives triple talaq after thrashing wife throughout the night

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of human insensitivity, man dumps his wife in the morning saying "talaq..talaq..talaq" to his wife after thrashing her throughout the night in Ranchi. Interestingly, husband Sajjad Ali had also made his wife to sign an agreement in April this year, according to which, she would break all relations with her parent's family.

A dowry case against Sajjad has been registered at Kanke Police Station and investigations were on to get into details of the matter. "We have registered FIR in the case under section 498A of Dowry Act and have started investigating into the matter," said Officer in Charge of Kanke Police Station Rajeev Ranjan. No arresting, however, has been done so far in the case, he added.

Wife Nazneen Parveeen alleged that her husband dumped her saying talaq..talaq..talaq after thrashing her for the whole night on Monday for not bringing Rs 3 lakh from her parents to start a new business. "My husband thrashed me after locking me inside the room from rod and hammer due to which my left hand got fractured while the scar marks could be seen on by entire body," said the victim.

Sajjad often used to beat her from sticks and rods asking her to ask Rs 3 lakh from her parents only after six months of their marriage, she said. Parveen said that she was dumped under a conspiracy as she was also made to sign an agreement on April 14 for not keeping any relation with her parents family which was being followed by her, still she was given triple talaq.

She has also appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and help her to get justice. "I was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from Primary Health Centre in Kanke where the doctors put a plaster on her hand,'Parveen said.

She was married to Sajjad after falling in love with him in October 2012, but he started torturing her after six months of their marriage. Parveen also alleged that Sajjad was having an extra-marital affair with another lady and hence he has been trying to get rid of her. The couple has two sons of 5 and 3.5 years of age.