Metro will be available in more cities: Adityanath

Adityanath also highlighted that as many as 35 lakh commuters residing in Lucknow have started using metro service instead of private vehicles, leading to less traffic congestion across the region.

Published: 05th September 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: On the occasion of 'Lucknow Metro Diwas', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that with the Metro Rail service becoming a status symbol, his government along with the Narendra Modi-led Centre will make efforts to bring the services to more cities in the state.

"Now, three cities of the state have metro connectivity- Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida. Metro is not just a better transport system for the public, but also a status symbol (to people) that our city is a metro city. We will bring Metro services in more cities," he said while addressing an event here.

"The moment metro will become operational all across Lucknow, it will not only lead to ease of travelling but will also make the city more developed," he noted.

Elaborating further about his future course of action, the Chief Minister said that the state government has sent a detailed project plan for starting metro services in Kanpur, Agra, and Meerut.

He also said that the second phase of the Lucknow Metro is expected to begin in 2019.

