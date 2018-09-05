Home Nation

Ministry of Tribal Affairs takes stock of nutrition month status

There is a need to turn a sharp focus on the activities and involve the public at every stage to make it a people's movement, urged the ministry.

NEW INDIA: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday urged the tribal departments of the states to work in coordination with other departments and stakeholders to improve health parameters of tribal population under the Ministry of Women and Child Development's scheme Poshan Abhiyaan.

The appeal follows MoTA’s assessment of the ongoing activities organised by a range of organisations and institutions under the ministry at block, district and state levels through a video conference at the headquarters here with different stakeholders on Wednesday.

With the national nutrition month being organised by different states and union territories in their tribal belts, 23 states and UTs participated in the review meeting.

The participants should organise gram sabhas in order to focus on the issue of nutrition at the grassroots level, said MoTA secretary Deepak Khandekar.

The daily activities should be digitally captured, he added.

There is a need to turn a sharp focus on the activities and involve the public at every stage to make it a people's movement, urged the ministry.

Some of the activities being planned for the national nutrition month by different states are tribal food festival, promotion of drumsticks by plantation in eklavya model residential schools, ashram schools, government schools in tribal areas, putting up posters he, sensitisation of ground level functionaries and growth monitoring plus anaemia mapping among tribal children.

