Minor rape victims will be entitled for compensation: Supreme Court

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beginning October 2, all minor rape victims will be entitled for compensation, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.

This is the first time that such a provision has been created. The ruling comes after the Centre told the court that the POCSO Act does not provide for any compensation.

The Supreme Court said that under the scheme prepared by NALSA, the rape victim is entitled to compensation varying from Rs 4 to Rs 7 lakh. For victims who lose their life and for gang-rape victims, the compensation amount for the family will vary from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Now this scheme will extend even to minor victims till the Centre amends the POCSO Act.

The top court ruled that the state governments can grant a higher compensation, but not less.

The scheme, to be launched on October 2, will be applicable across India. All trial courts will now apply the scheme when hearing rape cases.