Prime accused in Nagaon gangrape-murder case found guilty

By PTI

NAGAON: A court here Tuesday convicted Zakir Hussain, who was the prime accused in the gang rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Nagaon district of Assam in March, while acquitted five others.

Nagon Chief Judicial Magistrate found the 19-year-old Hussain guilty while acquitted the five others for lack of evidence.

Two other accused in the case were minors and they were being tried in juvenile court.

The court would pronounce the quantum of punishment to Zakir on September 7.

The girl was gang-raped and set on fire when she was alone at home in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district on March 23.

The youths fled after the crime and the girl was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries the next day.

A case was filed in the Batadrava Police Station and the accused were later arrested on charges of rape, house trespass, causing disappearance of evidence and murder under the Indian Penal Code.

The police on April 28 filed a charge sheet against the prime accused and seven others in connection with the case.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had launched a toll free helpline 181-Sakhi for women in distress after the incident.