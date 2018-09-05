Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot says Panchayati Raj has collapsed in state

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday alleged that the Panchayati Raj arrangement in the state has collapsed in the last four years under the BJP-led Vasundhara Raje government.

"Ministers and officials are unaware about village realities. They have implemented policies which have snatched the rights of sarpanches," said Pilot addressing the 'mahasammelan' organised on the call of Rajasthan Sarpanch Association.

He said that looking at the 21-point demand list of the Panchayat Association, it was clear that the sarpanches in the state have been cheated.

"The Chief Minister resides in palaces and can not initiate a dialogue with farmers and village sarpanches," he added.