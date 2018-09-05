Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot says Panchayati Raj has collapsed in state

Sachin Pilot said that looking at the 21-point demand list of the Panchayat Association, it was clear that the sarpanches in the state have been cheated.

Published: 05th September 2018 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday alleged that the Panchayati Raj arrangement in the state has collapsed in the last four years under the BJP-led Vasundhara Raje government.

"Ministers and officials are unaware about village realities. They have implemented policies which have snatched the rights of sarpanches," said Pilot addressing the 'mahasammelan' organised on the call of Rajasthan Sarpanch Association.

He said that looking at the 21-point demand list of the Panchayat Association, it was clear that the sarpanches in the state have been cheated.

"The Chief Minister resides in palaces and can not initiate a dialogue with farmers and village sarpanches," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Sachin Pilot Panchayati Raj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age