Security forces, militants exchange fire in J-K's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A brief exchange of fire took place Wednesday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Militants opened fire on a patrol party of security forces at Haji Darpora in Pulwama, a police official said.

Security forces retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, he said, adding there were no casualties.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search operations to track down the militants, the official said.