UP teenager held for raping girl met on Facebook 

Published: 05th September 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GHAZIABAD (UP): A teenager was detained for allegedly raping a girl whom he befriended on Facebook, police said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old girl had initially accused her tutor of raping her, they added.

The girl had on Monday gone to attend coaching class but did not reach home till late night. When her family members inquired, she claimed that she was raped by her teacher, SP City Shlok Kumar said.

When the teacher was questioned he told the police that the girl had not attended the classes.

CCTV footage showed that she was roaming with a minor boy, he said.

The minor was apprehended and he confessed to have raped the girl, Kumar said. The duo had become friends on Facebook, he added.

 

