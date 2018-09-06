Home Nation

Arunachal government sanctions Rs 15 lakh each for flood victims

The relief assistance would be deposited in the bank accounts of the victims, an official release said on Thursday.

Published: 06th September 2018 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:04 PM

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Department has sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 lakh each for victims, who lost their houses in the Siang river flood fury at Mebo sub-division under East Siang district.

Disaster Management secretary Bidol Tayeng, accompanied by director Kanto Danggen, had visited the flood-affected villages of Mebo sub-division along with local MLA Lombo Tayeng on Wednesday.

The team visited the eroded river banks at Borguli, Seram, Namsing, Ralling and Sigar villages and interacted with the flood victims.

The group, however, could not reach some of the areas, like the Partung riverine island due to turbulent currents in the river, officials said.

Over 1,000 families living along the river bank have been affected at Mebo, Tayeng had said last week.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak has been asked to immediately assess agricultural land and crop damages caused by erosion.

Construction of spurs at crucial junctions has been identified as a solution to protect the villages from further damage.

Siang River has recorded a decline in water levels, though in an insignificant manner, the officials said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to depute an inter-ministerial team to assess the damages.

