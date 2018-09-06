Home Nation

Bharat Bandh: Rail, road services hit in Bihar shutdown against SC/ST Act

Hundreds of people from the upper caste communities took to streets across the state early in the day to protest against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Published: 06th September 2018 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of a Bharat Bandh protest. (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Trains were forcibly halted, railway tracks, national and state highways blocked in Bihar as upper caste communities on Thursday tried to impose a shutdown called to protest against the SC/ST Act, police said.

The protesters burned tyres, blocked roads and rail traffic in Patna, Gaya, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Madhubni, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura ,Nawada and Bhagalour districts. Traffic remained disrupted for hours.

They also raised slogans against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded reservation for the poor among the upper castes in jobs and educational institutions.

The protest was called by over two dozen groups including the Sawarn Sena and the Bhumihar-Brahmin Ekta Manch on the social media.

Security has been tightened in the state with additional forces deployed at sensitive places.

