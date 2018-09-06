Home Nation

BJP's Tarun Vijay backs Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, later deletes tweet: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala congratulated Vijay for speaking the 'truth.'

06th September 2018

BJP leader Tarun Vijay (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders hailed BJP leader Tarun Vijay Wednesday for writing in favour of Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and asked him to stand by the truth fearlessly.

After former BJP MP Tarun Vijay reportedly tweeted supporting Gandhi's pilgrimage in the face of criticism of the same by a section of the BJP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala congratulated Vijay for speaking the truth.

Surjewala took to Twitter to say, "Tarun Vijay ji, keep your spirits high and stand with the truth fearlessly. Whatever you wrote about Rahul Gandhi on his Kailash Yatra, you deleted it out of fear of the establishment. 'Satyam, Shivam Sundaram'. Shiva is the truth. Mahadev will keep showing you the path to truth and falsehood will be destroyed." He also tagged the "screen-shots" of Vijay's tweets.

When contacted, Vijay, however, refused to comment. Congress leader Manish Tewari also took to Twitter to take a swipe at the BJP leader.

