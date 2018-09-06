Election Commission to look into various aspects on Telangana polls, deliberations on Friday

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Election Commission(EC) has said that it needs to look into all the aspects including logistical, legal, law and order and others before arriving at any conclusion about assembly polls in Telangana.

Chief election commissioner O P Rawat said that notification On Telangana Assembly dissolution was received by the EC’s office by evening hours on Thursday. Moreover, a report from the chief electoral officer of Telangana has also come. “The issue will be deliberated upon in the weekly meeting on Friday,” Rawat said.

Sources said that the State election office was geared up for ensuring the smooth elections in the event of the dissolution of the Assembly and advancement of the elections. It also said that the State would need over 84,000 VVPAT machines which would be available by November.

EC sources said that elections in Telangana would depend upon the ground factors. An official said that the EC is in the process of announcing the poll schedule of four States which will probably come out in early October. Grouping of Telangana polls with other State polls is difficult but not impossible. “Even as it needs many months of preparation to conduct assembly polls and it is in final stage in the case of four States including MP, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Mizoram, a special drive can be conducted in special situation in the State for fast preparation of polls,” explained the official.

Telangana Assembly was dissolved on Thursday and the final call on whether to conduct an early election rests with the EC, which has six months till February to hold the State polls.