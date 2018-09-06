Home Nation

Guwahati diary

The Gateway of Northeast India, Guwahati is fast emerging as the favourite destination of Bollywood divas.

Published: 06th September 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Bollywood divas’ dash to Guwahati

The Gateway of Northeast India, Guwahati is fast emerging as the favourite destination of Bollywood divas. In the past fortnight, three actresses including two of yesteryears had their footfalls in the city. First, it was Katrina Kaif who was in the city on her maiden visit to inaugurate a jewellery outlet. The enthusiasm among people was such that she had to be whisked away at the end of the programme. Then, Raveena Tandon came to inaugurate an outlet of a premium linen fabric brand. Even then, a lot of people went to have a glimpse of her. The last to visit the city was Poonam Dhilon who had come to attend a programme.

Crackdown on real estate defaulters

The civic authorities of Guwahati have started cracking down on real estate owners who deviate from approved use of their commercial establishments. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sealed the “Adityam” building that houses KFC and Yo China and some offices besides a bar. Permission was granted for a departmental store.”A joint inspection of the building was undertaken by the officials of GMC and was requested to produce NOC, approved drawings and occupancy certificate. It was found that the approved use of the building is for departmental store but it is being used to run restaurants, offices and a bar which is a deviation of approved use,” a GMC statement said.

Druk Air to connect Guwahati to Singapore

The Drukair - Royal Bhutan Airlines launched its maiden Guwahati-Singapore flight on September 1. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said with the launch of the flight, the diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan would receive a boost. He said the initiative would facilitate trade and people-to-people contact among Bhutan, Assam and Singapore and contribute towards cementing social, cultural and economic ties. Officials said they were confident of getting a good response from passengers.

City gets a new Police Commissioner

In a major reshuffle in police administration, Guwahati has got a new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Pradip Saloi. He replaced Hiren Chandra Nath who has donned the mantle of Inspector General of Police (Special Branch). Nath had taken over as the CP in August 2016. Saloi, a 1999 batch IPS officer, has got the experience of working in the city prior to the setting up the police commissionerate in 2015. He had served as the Senior Superintendent of Police from November 6, 2008 to February 8, 2011.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt