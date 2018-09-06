Home Nation

Holy cow! Now Congress turns ‘Gau Rakshak’ too

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath has promised to build a cowshed in every village panchayat of the state, if the party was voted to power.

Published: 06th September 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union Minister Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Forget about ruling BJP espousing the cause of cow. It’s now the turn of opposition Congress to turn into Gau Rakshak (cow savior) in Assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

With Assembly polls just two and half months away in the central Indian state, the MP Congress chief Kamal Nath has promised to build a cowshed in every village panchayat of the state, if the party was voted to power.

The former union minister and nine-time sitting Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara constituency of MP made the announcement at a public meeting in Ganjbasoda town of Vidisha district recently and later tweeted, “We’ll build a cowshed in every village panchayat, it’s not merely an announcement, but a fervent pledge.”

The State Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza confirmed to TNIE the development on Wednesday and added that Congress would stick to its pledge of building cowshed in each village panchayat once it comes to power in the state. “Our aim is to save the cows as well as generate productive employment in villages for jobless youths,” she added.

The Congress has been proactively raising the issue of cows. Recently, former Lok Sabha member and legislator from Rewa district Sunderlal Tiwari had raised the matter of carcasses of six stray cows buried in the Rewa Municipal Corporation (RMC) premises close to a Ram temple.

The protest by Congress workers had led to the exhuming of the carcasses from the RMC premises on August 12.

Oza continued, “Our veteran legislator Ariq Aqeel had moved a private member Bill in the Vidhan Sabha, demanding proper burial/funeral of cows to be funded by  government as the cows are most revered animal. However, the legislators of the same BJP had ensured that bill was rejected by 55-130 votes.”

