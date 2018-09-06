Home Nation

Home Minister Rajnath Singh says government to put in place drone policy soon

Rajnath Singh highlighted the need to adopt latest technologies to counter cyber crime which he called the biggest challenge in today's world.

Published: 06th September 2018

Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government will soon frame and implement a drone policy and go for a technological upgradation to monitor terrorist activities, specially in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Assam.

The Minister said the new policy will unveil comprehensive regulations on the use of drones which are being increasingly inducted into the Indian security establishment to monitor sensitive and vulnerable areas prone to security risks, including thick and dense jungles in Maoist-affected areas where physical monitoring is extremely difficult.

He made the announcements while inaugurating a three-day Defence and Homeland Security Expo and Conference-2018 organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises here.

Referring to terrorism-related challenges, Singh announced technological upgradation and modernization to monitor and check terrorist activities especially in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Assam.

"Our security forces are guarding one of the longest borders in the world, running across more than 7,500 km, out of which physical barrier is not possible for around 900 km length. And to secure such a long non-physical border, we need to use the latest techniques such as laser, radar and other means," Singh said.

"A new technological solution facility is already due to be unveiled shortly in Jammu region."

The Minister highlighted the need to adopt latest technologies to counter cyber crime which he called the biggest challenge in today's world. For this, the MHA has created an exclusive Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

Terming the Public-Private Partnership in Homeland Security as a unique effort, Singh said, "Issues related to the prevailing Industrial Licensing Policy for Homeland Security Manufacturers would be sorted out shortly in consultation between the Ministries of Home Affairs and Commerce and Industry."

The Home Minister also said that the financial powers of chiefs of paramilitary forces have been enhanced significantly to speed up and simplify the procurement process.

