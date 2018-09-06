Home Nation

IAF's Western Command chief meets JK governor, reviews developments along frontiers

J&K governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: IAF's Western Command chief C Hari Kumar Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and discussed various issues relating to the role and responsibilities of the Indian Air Force in the state.

"During their discussions, various concerns were reviewed including the developments along J&K's frontiers," a spokesperson of the Rajbhawan said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Governor Malik and Air Marshal Kumar also discussed development of infrastructure in aviation sector like modernisation of runways, expansion of airports and night landing facilities at the airports in the state.

The Governor lauded the crucial role played by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in defending the territorial integrity of the country and in providing valuable support to the civil authorities in carrying out rescue, relief and evacuation operations and enabling the concerned authorities in dealing with emergencies and natural calamities.

Malik observed that whenever there is any calamity or accident, the Air Force has been providing crucial help by rushing relief materials, medicines, essential commodities and evacuating the injured for treatment.

He also lauded their valuable support in the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra every year.

