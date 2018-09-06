Home Nation

Inter-state AK-47 gunrunning racket gets bigger, ordnance factory civilian officer arrested in Jabalpur

Both the arrested men are being questioned further by MP ATS and Jabalpur Police.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As Munger -based AK-47 rifles gunrunning racket case gets murkier, the Madhya Pradesh Police Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a civilian officer of the Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) in Jabalpur town.

The arrested officer identified as Suresh Thakur, had allegedly supplied discarded AK-47 rifles and their parts to Purshottam Lal, a 54-year-old retired armourer of Indian Army, who in turn re-assembled them into functional assault rifles.

The condemned AK-47 rifles were carried out of the OFK by Thakur in his personal car before being handed over to Purshottam. Both Thakur and Purshottam met while purchasing liquor from Canteen Stores Department a decade back.

The re-assembled rifles were transported by Purshottam in a train to Bihar and sold to notorious gunrunner Imran Alam for `5 lakh per rifle. While Purshottam had `4 lakh for himself, Thakur received `1 lakh, IG (Intelligence) of MP Police Makrand Deouskar told TNIE on Wednesday.

Imran Alam, who was arrested last week, is believed to have sold the rifles to criminal elements in the eastern state through his contacts.

Possibility of these supplies having reached the terror operatives and naxal extremists cannot be ruled out, informed sources confided.

Both the arrested men are being questioned further by MP ATS and Jabalpur Police, added Deouskar.

According to Jabalpur District Police Superintendent Amit Singh, further probe is underway into the highly sensitive case and the involvement of more OFK personnel cannot be ruled out at this moment.

Sources privy to investigations have revealed that around 70-100 condemned and discarded AK-47 rifles which were sent by the defence forces, central paramilitary forces and various state police's special forces for smelting at the OFK could have been rendered out of the base workshop by Thakur to Purshottam along with various spares and parts for being re-assembled into freshly functional AK-47 rifles since 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AK-47

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt