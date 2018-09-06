Home Nation

Jharkhand: Two Maoists convicted for killing of SP, five cops in 2013

The court has fixed September 26 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment against the two convicts.

Published: 06th September 2018 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

DUMKA: Two Maoists were Thursday convicted by a local court here in connection with the killing of the Superintendent of Police, Pakur district, Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen in Dumka district five years ago.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Taufique-ul Hasan convicted Sanatan Baski and Pravir Da-- members of the Special Area Committee (Bihar and Jharkhand) of the naxal outfit in the 2013 killings.

Five others identified as Vakil Hembram, Manvel Murmu-1 and Manvel Murmu-2, Satan Besra and Lovin Murmu were acquitted by the court on the ground of lack of evidence against them.

The court has fixed September 26 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment against the two convicts.

Pravir Da is already serving life term since August 9, 2016 in connection with the murder case that had been committed in a village under Masalia police station of Dumka district, Additional Public Prosecutor, Surendra Prasad Sinha said.

Altogether 31 eye-witnesses had turned up in course of the trial of the case in the killing of Balihar and the five policemen.

Earlier, Balihar, known for his tough stand against left-wing extremism, and five other policemen had been killed and three others injured in an ambush by Maoists in Jharkhand's Dumka district while returning to Pakur after attending a meeting on July 2, 2013.

The ultras, who were lying in wait, had opened fire and hurled bombs at the convoy of Balihar near Kathikund of Dumka district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Jharkhand Jharkhand Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality