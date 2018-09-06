Jharkhand: Two Maoists convicted for killing of SP, five cops in 2013

By PTI

DUMKA: Two Maoists were Thursday convicted by a local court here in connection with the killing of the Superintendent of Police, Pakur district, Amarjeet Balihar and five other policemen in Dumka district five years ago.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Taufique-ul Hasan convicted Sanatan Baski and Pravir Da-- members of the Special Area Committee (Bihar and Jharkhand) of the naxal outfit in the 2013 killings.

Five others identified as Vakil Hembram, Manvel Murmu-1 and Manvel Murmu-2, Satan Besra and Lovin Murmu were acquitted by the court on the ground of lack of evidence against them.

The court has fixed September 26 for pronouncing the quantum of punishment against the two convicts.

Pravir Da is already serving life term since August 9, 2016 in connection with the murder case that had been committed in a village under Masalia police station of Dumka district, Additional Public Prosecutor, Surendra Prasad Sinha said.

Altogether 31 eye-witnesses had turned up in course of the trial of the case in the killing of Balihar and the five policemen.

Earlier, Balihar, known for his tough stand against left-wing extremism, and five other policemen had been killed and three others injured in an ambush by Maoists in Jharkhand's Dumka district while returning to Pakur after attending a meeting on July 2, 2013.

The ultras, who were lying in wait, had opened fire and hurled bombs at the convoy of Balihar near Kathikund of Dumka district.