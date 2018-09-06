Home Nation

Ministry of Shipping warns about fake Sagarmala website created to dupe job seekers

The ministry said strict criminal actions were being initiated against all such fraudulent entities.

Published: 06th September 2018 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Shipping on Thursday warned that a fake website was created using the name and logo that may appear similar to the original Sagarmala website for duping people with advertisement of vacancies of engineer trainee and diploma trainee.

"It has come to the notice of Ministry of Shipping that a fake website link with the url: http://sagarmala.org.in/ is being sent through emails to job seekers and other genuine stakeholders of Sagarmala programme," the Ministry said in a statement.

"This fake website that may appear to be similar or identical to the original Sagarmala website contains a false advertisement about recruitment of engineer trainee and diploma trainee," it said.

The official domain of Sagarmala website is http://www.sagarmala.gov.in/, ministry said.

The ministry said strict criminal actions were being initiated against all such fraudulent entities.

"Any such false misleading advertisements and noted that such acts of fraud, misrepresentation, falsification and fabrication of information are clear violations under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Since 2014, Ministry of Shipping has been under Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sagarmala website Fake website

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality