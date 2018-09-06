Ministry of Shipping warns about fake Sagarmala website created to dupe job seekers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Shipping on Thursday warned that a fake website was created using the name and logo that may appear similar to the original Sagarmala website for duping people with advertisement of vacancies of engineer trainee and diploma trainee.

"It has come to the notice of Ministry of Shipping that a fake website link with the url: http://sagarmala.org.in/ is being sent through emails to job seekers and other genuine stakeholders of Sagarmala programme," the Ministry said in a statement.

"This fake website that may appear to be similar or identical to the original Sagarmala website contains a false advertisement about recruitment of engineer trainee and diploma trainee," it said.

The official domain of Sagarmala website is http://www.sagarmala.gov.in/, ministry said.

The ministry said strict criminal actions were being initiated against all such fraudulent entities.

"Any such false misleading advertisements and noted that such acts of fraud, misrepresentation, falsification and fabrication of information are clear violations under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Since 2014, Ministry of Shipping has been under Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.