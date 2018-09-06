NCW seeks explanation from Maha BJP MLA for 'kidnap girls' remark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the remarks of BJP MLA Ram Kadam who told youngsters that he would "kidnap" a girl they like even if she rejects their proposal and sought an explanation from him.

Kadam made the comments at a 'dahi handi' event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night.

In a video that went viral on social media, he was seen telling the crowd, which mainly comprised the youth, that he will kidnap the girl they like, even if she says no to their proposal, and hand her over to them.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports about Kadam's comments and seriously condemns such statements given by "a person occupying a responsible position in the society", an official of the NCW said.

"The commission has written to the MLA seeking an explanation in this regard at the earliest," she said.

Kadam apologised for his controversial remarks on Thursday.