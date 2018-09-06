Home Nation

River Ganga floods Varanasi ghats, toll rises in Uttar Pradesh

Manikarnika has a mythological importance. As per the common belief, those cremated here attain salvation.

Published: 06th September 2018 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

A dead body is transported on a boat through the flooded streets of Varanasi, near the Manikarnika Ghat. | AP

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With all the major rivers rising and flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rains lashing Uttar Pradesh, holy Ganga has inundated tha ghats of Varanasi.

The flood scenario is worse on Manikarinak Ghat where cremations are being delayed due to rising water levels. As the main cremation ghat is submerged, the last rites are being performed on the first floor — the upper ghat — and the wait could be anything between three to five hours.

According to the wood sellers, in due course, around 35-100 bodies arrive at Manikarnika on daily basis and 20 bodies are cremated in one stretch but due to floods, at present, only 10 are being cremated at the upper ghat. “Sometimes the wait is really long,” says Rajesh, a local wood seller.

Manikarnika has a mythological importance. As per the common belief, those cremated here attain salvation.

“Owing to its mythological importance, besides, Varanasi, bodies from other districts, neighbouring Bihar and sometimes far off regions are brought here for cremation,” says Pundit Ram Sanehi Chaubey, thepreist on Manikarnika.

“The upper ghat has only 10 platforms for pyres. While 10 pyres were lit at a time, 20 bodies were in the queue on Thursday. The bodies were arriving here continuously,” said Santosh Kumar, a wood seller.

“Such a wait seems unending and prolonged,” feels Naveen from Cholapur, a member of a funeral procession. However for Indrapal of Jaunpur it was a common problem due to rush of dead bodies during the floods. “Since there is constraint of space, we have to wait,” he adds.

Like them many others were found looking for a place to sit and wait.

The arrangements at the cremation ghat are looked after by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation. Additional municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh said that he would look into the matter. “The dharmashala has been renovated for the convenience of people in funeral parties,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manikarinak Ghat Ganga Uttar Prdaesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality