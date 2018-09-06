Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over CM Vasundhara Raje's yatra

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A day after the Rajasthan High Court's direction to the Vasundhara Raje government to not hold any function sponsored by the state during the chief minister’s ongoing Gaurav Yatra, the Opposition parties went on the offensive and created uproar during the Assembly session on Thursday.

Following the ruckus over the Opposition’s uproar over the misuse of state machinery for Raje’s yatra, the Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch session.

During Question Hour, the Opposition trooped into the well, alleging that important questions on various public issues were not being taken up by the House for ministers to answer them.

They alleged that the government was using money from public exchequer to push the BJP’s political agendas. Subsequently, Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kailash Meghwal, adjourned proceedings of the Assembly for 45 minutes.

But as soon as the session began again, Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasara alleged at least 4,000 questions sought to be raised by various opposition members were never taken up by the House and dropped.

“It has happened for the first time in the history,” Dotasara said, adding “the voice of democracy is being trampled.” He said Congress legislator Nand Kishor Maharia and independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal had raised questions on expenditures on the chief minister’s public meetings, on beneficiaries of various government schemes and allotment of bungalows to former chief ministers, but those questions never saw the light of the day.

The accusation resulted in disorder which caused the session to be adjourned till Friday.

“It seems the opposition doesn’t want the session to continue “, said the speaker.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress members on Thursday demonstrated in Jaipur to protest against the Rafale deal, increase in unemployment and petrol and diesel prices in the state. Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannons to disperse the protestors.