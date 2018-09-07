EC team to visit Telangana on September 11 to check poll preparedness

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday decided to send a team of officials to Hyderabad on September 11 for making an assessment of the poll preparedness of the machinery in the state where the ruling party has sought early elections by dissolving the assembly.

The decision was taken at a full meeting of the commission chaired by Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat.

An official press note issued after the meeting said: "In view of the dissolution of the state legislative assembly of Telangana, the commission has decided to send a team of ECI officials to assess the situation in the state regarding poll preparedness. A team of ECI officials headed by Umesh Sinha, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, will be visiting Hyderabad on Tuesday, 11 September 2018 and will give the report to the election commission after the completion of the visit."

The commission met a day after the Telangana government headed by K. Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the assembly and the governor acted on the cabinet decision to end the tenure of the assembly whose term was there till June next year.