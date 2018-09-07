Home Nation

Interpol panel to decide next month India's pending Red Corner Notice request against Mehul Choksi

The RCN request was put on hold by the Interpol after a representation by Choksi during which he had alleged that the cases against him were a result of political conspiracy.

Published: 07th September 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Jeweller Mehul Choksi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pending Red Corner Notice request against fugitive billionaire Mehul Choksi will be taken up by an internal committee of the Interpol in October as Indian agencies have made a strong case against him, officials said here Friday.

The RCN request was put on hold by the Interpol after a representation by Choksi during which he had alleged that the cases against him were a result of political conspiracy, they said.

He had also raised question about jail conditions in India, his personal safety and health among others, they said.

The CBI has given a very strong rebuttal to the claims of the fugitive billionaire who is alleged to be the mastermind of India's biggest financial scam running into over 2 Billion USD in Punjab National Bank, the officials said.

Now, the ball has moved to a five-member Interpol committee's court, called Commission for Control of Files, which will next month examine contentions of both the sides and give its ruling on the request for issuing Red Corner Notice against him, they said.

The Interpol had already issued a Red Corner Notice against Choksi's nephew Nirav Modi who was allegedly his partner-in-crime and has been located in the United Kingdom after he fled from India in the first week of January this year.

After his location was confirmed, an extradition request has also been sent against Nirav Modi.

Choksi on the other hand was more cautious and seems to have crafted his post-escape plans well in advance.

He took the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda last year and oath of allegiance to that country on January 15 this year after completing the nationality process, officials said.

Choksi is now subject to Antiguan laws and issuance of a Red Corner Notice will be of little help, the agency believes.

Antigua has also shown reluctance in extraditing him back to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehul Choksi Red Corner Notice PNB Scam Interpol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality