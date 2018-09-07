Home Nation

J-K police family abduction fallout: Vaid unceremoniously removed as DGP, Dilbagh takes over as new police chief

Dilbagh shall hold the charge of post of DGP in addition to the charge of DGP Prisons till a regular arrangement is made.

By Fayaz Wani
SRINAGAR: As a fallout to killing of four policemen and abduction of family members of at least 11 cops by militants in Valley last week, the Governor administration removed Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid and Dilbagh Singh took over as new Director General of Police (DGP) of State police.

In an unceremonious exit for Vaid, Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Home Department, R K Goyal, issued an order in the midnight ordering transfer of Vaid (1986-batch IPS officer) and placing of his services at the disposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) for posting as the state Transport Commissioner with headquarters at Jammu.

The order stated that the post of Transport Commissioner shall be equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of DGP (Apex scale) in pursuance of Rule (13) of IPS (Pay) rules, 2017. In Vaid's place, DGP Prisons Dilbagh Singh (1987-batch IPS officer) was appointed as the new State police chief. According to the official order, Dilbagh shall hold the charge of post of DGP in addition to the charge of DGP Prisons till a regular arrangement is made.

Vaid's sacking comes a week after four policemen were killed by militants in a single attack in south Kashmir's volatile Shopian district last week. Also last week, militants abducted family members of 11 policemen after police detained family members of some militants including father of Hizb operational chief Riyaz Naikoo. Militants released the family members of the cops after police set free the family members of the militants.

It was for the first time in about three decades of militancy in the State that militants had resorted to tit-for-tat abductions to force police to release family members of active militants. Sources said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Governor Satya Pal Malik had expressed their displeasure over happenings especially the kidnapping of families of policemen. They felt that these developments would demoralise the morale of J&K police, which is leading the fight against militancy in the State, they said. The abduction of family members of the policemen by militants has caused concern and worry among the policemen and officials hailing from south Kashmir. Many of them have shifted their families from south Kashmir to safer places.

After the abductions of families of policemen and killing of four cops, the Governor administration earlier this week removed state intelligence chief A G Mir and appointed B Srinivas as new intelligence chief of the state police. Both Vaid and Mir had been appointed as police chief and intelligence chief respectively after the outbreak of unrest in Kashmir following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016. Vaid had taken over as police chief in December 2016 and it was during his tenure that security forces launched "Operational All Out" against militants last year and killed over 200 militants including many top commanders in 2017.

Meanwhile, Singh, today took over as DGP after the outgoing DGP S P Vaid passed on the baton to him at Police Headquarters, here. After taking over as DGP, Singh chaired a high-level meeting of police officers and impressed upon them to continue with their work for restoration of peace in the State. Sources said former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir and presently Joint Secretary in National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) S M Sahai (1987-batch IPS officer) is tipped to take over as full-time police chief of the state in the days ahead. Sahai was shifted out of state by then PDP-BJP government in 2016 after outbreak of unrest following killing of Burhan. Omar criticises timing.

The timing of Vaid's sacking was criticised by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. "There was no hurry to replace Vaid. He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out. J&K Police has enough problems without having to deal with confusion of leadership,-" Omar tweeted. He said changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration "but why a DG as a temporary arrangement? The current DG won't know if he's going to stay and others who would like his job will be trying to replace him. None of this is good for J&K Police".

