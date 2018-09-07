Jammu and Kashmir police chief SP Vaid removed

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid was unceremoniously removed late Thursday and Dilbagh Singh, the Director General of Prisons, was directed to hold the charge additionally, an official order said.

The order issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) said Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was transferred and posted as the Transport Commissioner.

It added that Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, who was heading the prison department, will hold Vaid's charge additionally till a regular arrangement was made.

The govt move comes amid reports that the recent abductions and release of family members of policemen following release of terrorists' kin didn’t go down well with the Centre.