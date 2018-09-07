Kolkata Police constitutes SIT to probe Majerhat bridge collapse

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police (KP) formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday to probe the Majerhat bridge collapse, a senior officer of the force said.

The detective department of KP has taken up the investigation, he added.

The sleuths of the force have already recorded the statements of the witnesses, the officer said.

"The detective department has taken up the case and we have formed an SIT. We have spoken to some of the witnesses. The investigation is on," he added.

The police had suo motu lodged a case against unidentified persons in connection with Tuesday's disaster that claimed three lives and injured 24 others. No arrest has so far been made in connection with the incident.

This is the third incident of bridge collapse in the city since 2013.

An under-construction flyover had collapsed in the crowded Burrabazar area, the wholesale business hub of the city, on March 31, 2016, claiming 26 lives.

On March 4, 2013, a road bridge had collapsed in the Ultadanga area in the northern parts of the city. There were no casualties.