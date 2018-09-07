Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia leaves BJP meet over insult to mother

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after a powerful Brahmin leader and ex-MLA Laxman Tiwari quit the BJP against the amendment to the SC/ST Atrocities Act, the ruling party was in a for fresh embarrassment.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Yashodhara Raje Scindia left the meeting of party’s state executive at Bhopal in a huff, irked over her mother and BJP founder Vijaya Raje Scindia’s picture missing from the stage while photos of four other Jan Sangh and BJP ideologues-icons, including Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kushabhau Thakre and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were already placed.

Just before the meeting began, Scindia spotted her mother’s picture missing.

“Rajmata was one of the founder members of this party. She did whatever best could be done for the party during her entire life,” she said before leaving the meeting in a huff.