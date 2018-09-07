Home Nation

Man who sneaked into people's bedrooms to watch women sleeping at night, held 

Several residents of Taleigao and Caranzalem villages and surrounding areas had complained that an unidentified man broke into their house late at night.

Published: 07th September 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

PANAJI: A 35-year-old man, allegedly having a fetish for sneaking into people's homes and watching women sleeping, was arrested by Goa police Friday.

Tulsidas, a resident of Taleigao on the outskirts of Panaji, was arrested on a tip-off, police said.

Several residents of Taleigao and Caranzalem villages and surrounding areas had complained that an unidentified man broke into their house late at night.

"He would enter the bedroom and watch women sleeping, sometimes stealing women's undergarments from washing lines or cupboards before running away," said police inspector Siddhanth Shirodkar.

He was booked under IPC sections 457 (house trespass) 380 (theft) and 354 (sexual harassment) and further probe was on, the inspector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Fire breaks out at West Bengal's Howrah Railway station
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality