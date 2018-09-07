Man who sneaked into people's bedrooms to watch women sleeping at night, held 

By PTI

PANAJI: A 35-year-old man, allegedly having a fetish for sneaking into people's homes and watching women sleeping, was arrested by Goa police Friday.

Tulsidas, a resident of Taleigao on the outskirts of Panaji, was arrested on a tip-off, police said.

Several residents of Taleigao and Caranzalem villages and surrounding areas had complained that an unidentified man broke into their house late at night.

"He would enter the bedroom and watch women sleeping, sometimes stealing women's undergarments from washing lines or cupboards before running away," said police inspector Siddhanth Shirodkar.

He was booked under IPC sections 457 (house trespass) 380 (theft) and 354 (sexual harassment) and further probe was on, the inspector said.