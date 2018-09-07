New Pakistan government opens a political window: Envoy

Home Nation

Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, on Friday said that a political window had opened with the installation of a new government led by Imran Khan in that country to take forward the process of normalisation of bilateral relations.

"We hope not to be derailed by violence and to take small steps to move forward," Bisaria said on the sidelines of an event at IIM-Calcutta here.

He said that India is prepared to take 10 steps forward if terrorism was ended.

"A political window has opened now with the election of a new democratic government in Pakistan. We are filled with cautious hope that we can move the normalisation process forward," Bisaria said.

Bisaria said that the apetite for conversation and constructive dialogue goes down with acts of terrorism.

"We are hopeful that with a new government in Pakistan, there will be more sensible policy towards India...," he said.

Elaborating on the bilateral relations, he said that there was much scope of collaboration in the World Trade Organisation and climate change issue but terrorism was a deal breaker for India.

The envoy said that India has been working hard with the neighbouring country on humanitarian fronts like release of prisoners and building an atmosphere of trust.

