Home Nation

One injured as another bridge collapses in West Bengal; TMC and CPM start blame game

A bridge in Phansidewa near Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal collapsed on Friday morning when a brick-laden truck was crossing it.

Published: 07th September 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three days after a bridge collapsed in Majerhat in south Kolkata, killing three people and injuring 25, another bridge collapsed on Friday morning in Phansidewa, near Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. The mishap occurred when a brick-laden truck was crossing the bridge. The driver was injured and admitted to a hospital.

Several villages in Mangach area of Phansidewa were cut off due to the collapse of the bridge over river Pichla. However, as was the case with the Kolkata bridge collapse, soon after the Phansidewa bridge collapsed, a blame game began between the state government and the CPM-controlled Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (Siliguri sub-divisional administration), under whose purview the bridge fell.

As with the Majerhat tragedy, no one seems willing to take responsibility for the Phansidewa bridge collapse. "The bridge comes under the purview of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, which is controlled by CPM, and the bridge was made during the CPM's rule. The construction and maintenance of the bridge was the responsibility of the Mahakuma Parishad," said tourism minister Gautam Deb.

Jivesh Sarkar of the CPM said: "Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad had notified the bridge as dangerous and ordered heavy vehicles not to ply on it. We had sent a proposal to the state government for repair of the bridge. But, in a typical case of vendetta, the Trinamool Congress-led state government did not release funds for repairing the bridge and heavy vehicles plied on it defying the orders. The entire blame can't be put on us. State government has to share the responsibility."

Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad was formed in 1989 for the development of Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district. It looks after development and maintenance works over an area of 837.45 square kilometres.

As with the Majerhat bridge collapse, for which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed Metro railway works and heavy vehicles, north Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh said northeast-bound heavy trucks were to blame.

"Heavy vehicles to northeast India used to go through this bridge, which weakened it and ultimately caused its collapse. There are thousands of bridges over 72 rivers in north Bengal. Health check-ups were earlier not conducted for these old bridges. But now, PWD engineers check the health of the bridges every six months. But it was not possible to repair bridges during monsoon," he said.

The state government could not find the original papers of the Phansidewa bridge. "We did not find the papers of the bridge and it took some time to make the papers afresh," Ghosh added.

Caption: The truck over collapsed bridge in Phansidewa in Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siliguri bridge collapse Siliguri bridge collapse Majerhat Bridge Kolkata bridge collapse Phansidewa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Fire breaks out at West Bengal's Howrah Railway station
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality