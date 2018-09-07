Home Nation

PM Modi pitches for investments in electric vehicles manufacturing at Global Mobility Summit

Speaking at the Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', the Prime Minister said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon to fight climate change.

PM_Modi-Global Mobility Summit

PM Modi launched Niti Aayog's Global Mobility Summit in New Delhi on September 7, 2018 (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday unveiled a mobility road map that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport for travel, saying congestion-free mobility is critical to check economic and environmental costs of congestion.

The Indian economy, he said, is the world's fastest growing major economy that is building 100 smart cities and constructing roads, airports, rail lines and ports at a greater pace.

Speaking at India's first Global Mobility Summit 'MOVE', he said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon to fight climate change.

Making Indian cities pollution free is the prime focus of the two-day summit being organised by the NITI Aayog.

"This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people. We should champion the idea of 'clean kilometres'. My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 Cs: common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, cutting-edge," he said.

