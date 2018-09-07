PM Narendra Modi must break his silence on rising fuel prices, falling rupee: Congress

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress on Friday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must break his silence on rising fuel prices and falling value of the rupee against the dollar and said "he owes an explanation to the country in this gloomy scenario".

"When value of the rupee was at Rs 60 to a dollar, the Prime Minister had said that the rupee was under hospitalisation and now when the exchange value of the rupee has reached Rs 72 per dollar, he is silent on the issue," said Congress spokesperson R.P.N Singh.

"There has been an unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, but the Prime Minister is silent as usual," said the Congress spokesperson.

"But, there is no tweet from the Prime Minister and no statement on these burning issues. Why is he maintaining complete silence? This government has failed to such an extent that they are unable to speak on the issues of larger public interest," he said.

Congress said the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs. 80 per liter, whereas in Bhiwandi it was being sold at Rs. 90 per litre. "The Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been saying that the UPA Government could not make payment to Iran and because of that the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up," said Singh.

"This is another 'jumla' of this government. The fact is the US sanctions were there till 2016. This government came to power in 2014 and this government too could not make the payment to Iran till 2016 due to the US sanctions," he added.

The leader said the government should put the facts before the people.

"There was an outstanding amount of Rs 43,000 crore, whereas this government has looted Rs. 11 lakh crore in the form of taxes in the past 4.5 years of its rule."

"They effected 211 per cent increase in excise duty on petrol and 443 per cent increase in excise duty on diesel," he added.

Singh said that September 10 Bharat Bandh is not for the Congress party alone. "This is being supported by all people," he said.

He also said that gas cylinder in Delhi cost Rs 754 now, which was Rs 414 per cylinder during UPA government.

"This government has failed in protecting the economy, farmers' interest, and employment generation," said Singh.