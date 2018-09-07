Teen dies in Uttar Pradesh after being struck by lightning 

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A 15-year-old boy was killed and his brother seriously injured when lightning struck them in the Baghrai area here, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday evening when the duo was caught in rains while grazing cattle in Phulpur Mauri village, said Inspector Indradev.

While Rakesh died on the spot, his brother suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private nursing home, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.