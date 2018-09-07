WCD calls for nominations for 2018 'Nari Shakti Puraskar'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry have invited nominations for this year's 'Nari Shakti Puraskar', the highest civilian honour for women in India.

The coveted award is conferred on those exceptional women and institutions who have been working incessantly towards the cause of women empowerment.

The president confers the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' on International Women's Day every year.

Now in its 19th year, the award recognises the par excellence contributions of women in society, celebrate those who have carved a niche for themselves in the community and have also ensured women's financial stability.

"We have been conferring the 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' since 1999 and have collated an extensive database of zealous women achievers, who rise above barriers, venture into unexplored sectors and make a lasting contribution to society," said Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi in a statement.

"This year too, I urge those women and institutions to come forward and nominate themselves, who have made an outstanding contribution towards upliftment of women in society," Gandhi said.

The nominations for this year's 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' are open till October 31.

The desired documents for nomination are to be submitted to the deputy secretary (WD & IC), MWCD, Room No- 632, 6th Floor, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi- 110001, the statement said.

Applicants are requested to read the award guidelines at http://www.wcd.nic.in/award.

Self-nominations for the awards are also considered. The selection committee may at its discretion also consider individuals other than those recommended by the state governments and central ministries, it said.

"A screening committee will scrutinise and short-list the nominations received for the awards and a selection committee constituted for the purpose will then consider the achievements of institutions and individuals nominated or recommended for the Awards by the prescribed authority," the statement added.

The outstanding contributions in the field are of primary consideration in identifying the recipients of awards, it said.

The final selection of the awardees is made by the National Selection Committee which takes into account the recommendations of the screening committee.