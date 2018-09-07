Home Nation

Woman tries to set herself on fire outside Maharashtra secretariat

The woman, a resident of suburban Chembur, wanted to meet someone in the home department, the police official said.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra secretariat

File photo of the Maharashtra secretariat Mantralaya.

By PTI

 

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old woman was prevented by police from setting herself on fire outside the Mantralaya building here Thursday, an official said.

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents at the Maharashtra secretariat this year.

The woman, a resident of suburban Chembur, wanted to meet someone in the home department, the police official said.

Seeing that she was carrying a bottle of some liquid, the police personnel at the entry gate stopped her.

The woman tried to pour the kerosene in the bottle on herself, but was stopped by police before she could do anything further, the official said.

The woman then fainted, following which she was taken to a hospital and was allowed to go home after treatment, he said.

The woman wanted to meet someone in the home department to seek intervention regarding a complaint of molestation lodged against one of her relatives, the official said.

The woman herself had lodged a case of molestation against one person; and allegedly to take revenge, another case of molestation was lodged against her relative, he said.

In June this year, a youth from Dhule in north Maharashtra attempted suicide at the entrance of Mantralaya.

Before that, in March, a 56-year-old labourer tried to end his life outside the building.

In February, a 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Mantralaya, after which the government set up a safety net inside.

In January, an 84-year-old farmer from Dhule consumed poison on Mantralaya premises, demanding adequate compensation for his land.

He later died in hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra secretariat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality