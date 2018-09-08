39 days prior to Kolkata bridge collapse, Railways had warned about it

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Eastern Railways had warned Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) about the poor condition of Majerhat Bridge just 39 days prior to its collapse on Tuesday.

The revelation was made after the letter from Eastern Railways to the KMDA on July 27 was made public on Saturday. In a letter addressed to the superintending engineer of south circle, GAP sector of KMDA, the Deputy Chief Engineer (WS) of Sealdah division of Eastern Railways warned: "The condition of RCC beam which supports utilities services are not in good condition and it requires suitable replacement in programmed manner at earliest. You are requested for your preparedness for shifting of utilities by your end as well as the work will have to be carried out in traffic and power block of Railways."

The inspection of Majerhat Bridge was done by the Railways on July 21."The nearby span towards Mominpur of the same ROB over existing drain found visible deflection towards Sealdah end. This needs a complete inspection from your side and necessary action thereof," the letter added.

The letter is seen as an answer to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's blaming of vibrations due to Metro rail works for the collapse of Majerhat Bridge on September 4 that claimed three lives and injured 25 people.

Also, forensic experts found on Saturday that tram lines were not removed from the collapsed bridge even after tram services were discontinued along the route 17 years ago. On top of that, tar was layered on the tram lines which increased the weight of the bridge by around 100 kg every meter which, forensic experts believe, may be one of the reasons for the collapse.

On the other hand, forensic experts found that the girders in Phansidewa Bridge near Siliguri in Darjeeling district that collapsed on Friday injuring one had also weakened from the centre of the structure.

Meanwhile, in view of the massive traffic jams across south Kolkata due to collapse of Majerhat Bridge that acted as a major connectivity between central and south Kolkata, Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to build a concrete road over the railway tracks parallel to the collapsed bridge to restore the connectivity.

Eastern Railways has also agreed to the proposal and a meeting will be held between officials of PWD, Eastern Railways and Kolkata Police at state secretariat Nabanna on Monday to finalise the works, sources revealed.

On the other hand, after preventing 20-wheeled trailers from entering Kolkata, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar said on Saturday that any form of goods carriers would hereafter be barred from plying four bridges of the city Arabinda Setu, Belgachia Setu, Bijon Setu and Tollygunge Bridge.

He added that police and administration was working overtime to bring traffic normalcy across south Kolkata which has been facing severe traffic congestions due to collapse of the vital Majerhat Bridge.A large number of 20-wheeled trailers were stopped along National Highway 2 near Durgapur and Burdwan towns and not allowed to enter Kolkata since Friday night.