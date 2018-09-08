Amit Shah likely to set individual targets for state, general elections at BJP national executive meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day BJP national executive meet beginning on Saturday will see the party brass spelling out the poll agenda to its functionaries for the elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

After having carried out extensive assessments, BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to set targets for each state for the 2019 general elections. Ahead of the meeting, Shah would preside over a meeting of the national party bearers to give shape to the political resolution.

“The BJP will address a host of contemporary issues in the political resolution that will be adopted by the national executive. The achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to address key issues, including aspirations of OBCs through a Constitutional commission, and the decision to count their population in the 2021 Census, and the enactment of the amended SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP national executive meeting is being held after a gap of almost a year even though it is supposed to meet every three months. The last such meeting was held in the run up to the Gujarat elections.

Shah will meet all the state unit presidents and spell out targets to them for the general elections. “The BJP was able to win a number of states on the back of the campaign by the Prime Minister. Now, the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have to work towards the goal of helping Modi become the PM again in 2019,” added the BJP functionary.

“The BJP is approaching the Lok Sabha elections on the development planks, with the party building a campaign narrative on substantial outreach through a host of welfare schemes among the vulnerable sections, who offer opportunity to build a new vote bank for the party.”

Elections loom large on horizon

Other than Telangana, the BJP is preparing for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The saffron party is in power in the first three states.