Delhi Police arrest Manipur based KCP-PWG terrorist

Published: 08th September 2018 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 02:11 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 37-year-old member of Manipur-based banned terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), for allegedly threatening and extorting businessmen and influential people, police said Saturday.

The accused, Moirangthem Rana Pratap alias Paikhomba, self-styled General Secretary of the banned outfit, was arrested from Bishnupur area on September 4, they said.

He along with his associates was allegedly threatening and extorting money from businessmen and influential people, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Earlier on August 28, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba, a top commander and self-styled acting chairman of the banned outfit was arrested from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, he said.

Police said it was Paikhomba, who had directed Khoirangba to go to Delhi and set up a base here to conduct their activities.

On his directions, Khoirangba had allegedly given threats to Manipur Chief Minister, the senior officer said.

Khoirangba was in the process of setting up a base in Delhi allegedly to carry out anti-national activities.

He had allegedly threatened Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and some other ministers, he added Paikhomba is also wanted by National Investigative Agency (NIA) and a reward of Rs two lakh was declared on his arrest by the agency, the officer said.

He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand from Manipur, the officer added.

KCP (People War Group) was formed in January, 2016 by a combined extremist group of KCP-Poirei faction, KCP-Tamnganba faction and KCP-Paikhomba faction under the chairman of Laishram Ranjit Meetei.

In January 2017, the Special Cell arrested the self-styled convener of KCP/PWG Ranjeet Singh Porai alias Rocky and, in August 2017 busted a module of KCP/PWG with the arrest of top leadership including commander-in-chief of KCP-Tamnganba faction Laishram Ranjit Meitei.

 

