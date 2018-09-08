Family of four murdered in Allahabad

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Four members of a family were hacked to death in Soraon area of Allahabad district early on Friday.

The murders were discovered in the morning by neighbours who found all four victims lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit. The murders took place in Bigahiya village in Madhavnagar, which falls under the Soraon police station area. The victims were identified as Kamlesh Devi, 52, her son-in-law Pratap Narayan, 35, her daughter Kiran, 32 and five-year-old grandson Virat.

Neighbours flocked to the house of the victims when they heard a two-month-old kid crying non-stop in the house at 6:30 am on Friday. The doors were ajar and all the four persons were found murdered.

On getting information about the killings, ADG SN Sabat, IG Mohit Agarwal, SSP Nitin Tiwari, and other senior officials rushed to the spot. The police took the bodies into their possession and sent them for post-mortem examination.

As per the SSP, things were strewed all around the house. "We are probing the loot aspect also," said the SSP, adding that prima facie it seemed to be a case of personal enmity. The police officials claimed that more than one person could have been involved in the crime.

"Three teams including crime branch were deputed to inquire into the case and a forensic team was on the spot to collect the samples and register the evidence," said the SSP. However, CO Saraon did not rule out the possibility of a property dispute in the family which led to the murders.