Home Nation

Indore-Patna Express collides with truck at crossing in Amethi

The truck was mangled into pieces due to the impact of the collision though it is yet not known on how many people were there in it.

Published: 08th September 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Indore-Patna Express hit a truck at the Newada railway crossing in Amethi district late Friday, police said.

The truck was mangled into pieces due to the impact of the collision though it is yet not known on how many people were there in it.

The truck was going to Haliapur from Kadunala when the accident took place around 8:45 p.m., police said.

The crossing was open at the time the train was to pass, sources said. The truck was laden with sacks of cement. Hundreds of sacks were dragged for more than 200 meters entangled in the coaches of the train.

Two high tension wires of the railways were also damaged in the accident. Senior officials have rushed to the scene of the accident to clear the tracks, sources said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indore Patna Express Newada railway crossing Amethi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality