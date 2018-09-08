Home Nation

Judge to decide: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on India arrival

Mallya was caught on camera while entering The Oval cricket ground on Friday in South London's Kennington on the first day of last Test match between India and England.

Published: 08th September 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya (File photo | Reuters)

By ANI

KENNINGTON: "It is for the judge to decide", said liquor baron Vijay Mallya to ANI on Friday after being asked about when he will be returning to India.

Mallya was caught on camera while entering The Oval cricket ground on Friday in South London's Kennington on the first day of last Test match between India and England.

Later, while leaving the cricket ground, he had a brief interaction with ANI where he dodged the question of him going back to India.

On being asked about when will he return to India, Mallya said, "That's for the judge to decide. I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game."

Mallya, an alleged financial offender, is facing extradition case in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on charges of bank fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

On September 3, a Mumbai Special Court granted three weeks time to the liquor baron to file his reply on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality