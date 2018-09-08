Kolkata bridge collapse: Traffic movement improving

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) on Saturday said vehicular movement from its docks in the city has been improving after the initial hiccup due to traffic control following the partial collapse of the 54-year-old Majerhat bridge.

"The daily average vehicle exchange from Kolkata docks was around 1700. It came down to 900 a day due to traffic restriction. On Saturday, the average vehicle exchange was 1450," a port spokesperson said.

The "situation is improving" with the co-operation of the police, the official said.

KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar had a meeting with all the stake holders and apprised them of the action being taken by port.

"They wanted extra free time for keeping cargo in port as there are delays due to traffic congestion. The free period for exports extended from 7 days to 10 days," the official said.

Traffic has been diverted in the city and goods vehicles are allowed to ply in the night after the bridge mishap on Tuesday afternoon, which killed three persons and injured 19 others.