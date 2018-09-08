Manipur CM Biren Singh requests Army to nab culprits

By IANS

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday said that the state government has requested the Army to assist in nabbing the culprits who had beaten up and extorted illegal tax from a team of students and singers on September 3.

"We have requested the General Officer Commanding to assist the police commandos in finding and arresting the culprits who had terrorised the people," he said.

Referring to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Isak Muivah's (NSCN-IM) denial of any involvement in the incident that took place in Nungba, Tamenglong district, the Chief Minister said: "There are other groups including those from the Zeliangrong tribe which say that the NSCN-IM was responsible."

He condemned the incident, saying the state government was doing everything possible to nab the accused.