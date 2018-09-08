Home Nation

No stay on changes in SC/ST Act

Published: 08th September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court refused to stay the new amendments to the SC/ST Act passed by Parliament but sought the Centre’s response on a batch of pleas challenging the fresh provisions.

The pleas have sought declaration of the new amendments to the SC/ST  (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as ultra vires. The new amendments had overturned the March 20 order on rampant misuse of the SC/ST  (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law. A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Centre and sought its response in six weeks. 

