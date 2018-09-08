Police seize three AK 47 rifles from a house in Bihar

By UNI

MUNGER: A week after recovery of AK assault rifles in the district, police seized three A K assault rifles from a house at Bardhe village under Mufassil police station area in the district on Friday.

Police Superintendent Babu Ram told newspersons here that three AK 47 assault rifles were seized from a house at the village on the basis of confessional statement by Purushottam Lal Das, a retired military armourer of a government-run ordnance depot at Jabalpulpur in Madhya Pradesh during his interrogation.

Jabalpur police had arrested Purushottam on the basis of the confession by Bihar-based arms-supplier Mohammad Imran Aalam, a resident of Mirzapur Bardhe village in Munger.

He said that one magazine, DBBL and SBBL gun each were also recovered from the spot.

SP said that Purushottam Lal Das during his interrogation had admitted that he had already supplied 60-70 A K assault rifles to arms smugglers in Munger from 2012 to 2018.

He said that Munger police had recovered six A K 47 rifles so far.

He said that arms smugglers had sold A K 47 assault rifles to dreaded Maoists too.